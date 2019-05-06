Anita Jean Garrett Jones

April 7, 1951 – May 25, 2019

TYLER – Anita Jean Garrett Jones, 68, died in a Tyler TX hospital on May 25, 2019 of natural causes.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on June 6 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie.

Anita was an accomplished pianist from childhood, but in Bowie Junior High and Bowie High School, she began her love of band music. Anita made the Texas High School All State Band three years. She was selected to preform in the McDonalds’ All U.S. Band the summer of 1969. Anita attended West Texas University three years and earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in music from the University of North Texas.

She began her career at Notre Dame High School in Wichita Falls and at Windthorst High School. After a family move to East Texas she taught in various high schools doing what she loved, teaching students music.

Her contribution to the education and upbringing of countless students cannot be measured. She and her husband Willie resided in Chandler. They enjoyed their spare time in retirement by attending bazaars in the North Texas area.

She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Bowie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Talmage and Dorothy Odle Garrett; daughter, Laura Brown Hamid, from a previous marriage to Joe Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Willie Jones; step-son, William Bryan Jones; aunt and uncle, Barbara and James Winingham; brother, Lewis Garrett and his wife Natasha; nephew, Mark Garrett; niece, Lina Garrett Bird; grand niece, Elina Bird; grandchildren, McKenzie Hall and Marcus Simpson; and a great-grandchild, Aria Hall.

Family and friends wishing to make a donation in her name can make them to First Baptist Church of Bowie music fund, 307 Lindsay, Bowie; Bowie High School Band Program – German Torres, band director and any music program of their choice.

