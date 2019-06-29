Bass Tournament kicks off Jim Bowie Days

The Jim Bowie Days Bass Tournament started a week of festivities on June 23 at Lake Amon G. Carter.

Put on by the Bowie Bass Club, 18 teams of two fishermen competed for about seven hours to see who could reel in the most fish.

After all the fish were weighed in, the team of Casey and Jimmy Smith won with a total weight of 19.68 pounds from four fish.

Their biggest fish, weighing 6.51 pounds, came up just short of being the biggest catch of the day.

The big bass award went to the team of Donald Martin and Chuck Mande as the pair caught a bass weighing 6.68 pounds.

The duo’s total weight of 17.42 pounds from five fish put them in second place.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. For full results, click here.