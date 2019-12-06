BCD board to meet June 13

The Bowie Community Development Board will meet at 6 p.m. on June 13 in the BCD office at 101 E. Pecan Street.

In old business the board will consider filling a board opening and approve minutes.

In new business the design committee will present improvement facade grant regulations. There also will be a report on the U.S. Highway 81/287 Garage Sale.

Event planning for the Reds, White and Brews and Food Trucks Too, July Jam, Movie Night and Chicken and Bread Days also will be discussed. The agenda concluded with the director’s monthly report.

The design committee also will meet on June 13, but at 5 p.m.

Its agenda includes reviewing improvement grant regulations, approve work on downtown banners, consider four grant applications and consider an extension request for one project. Future projects also will be discussed.