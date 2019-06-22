Bowie City Council plans three-topic workshop

The Bowie City Council will convene into a workshop at 6 p.m. on June 24 to discuss a trio of topics that see no action or final vote.

Kim Haralson, chief appraiser for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District, will discuss the calculation of tax rates and other new legislative provisions.

One of the biggest changes facing local governments will be requiring voter approval if they want to raise a tax rate 3.5 percent or more above the effective rate.

Presently, they can raise rates by as much as eight percent without an election. There also are new requirements for publication of the final adopted tax rate.

Often governmental entities adopt just under the maximum to adjust their budgets for inflation or other increases. This change is expected to have a big impact on county, city and school budgets.

Staff from Schneider Engineering will make a presentation on electricity discussing how rates are determined and all the factors that influence those. Schneider has worked with the city in developing its rate schedules in recent years.

The third item will discuss a revision of the fees associated with utility accounts including late fees, reconnect fees and deposits.