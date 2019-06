The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, OK this week to attend a team camp. Consisting of several teams, 30 girls made the trip to bond and take on tough competition. The varsity team (bottom photo) went 6-2 with close losses to schools from 5A and 6A. The junior varsity Maroon team (top photo) went undefeated 8-0 and won the JV division championship. The JV White team struggled with a 2-6 record, but competed well.