Bowie golfers compete at TO Tourney

Three golfers from Bowie boy’s golf team competed in the Texas-Oklahoma Junior Tournament this week in Wichita Falls.

Riley Harris, Parker Price and Imanol Walker competed over the course of three days at the Wichita Falls Country Club and The Champions Course at Weeks Park against 88 of the best male golfers in the highest age group 16-18.

All three were the top players this past season for the Jackrabbit golf team that won the district title and qualified for the regional tournament. Besides testing themselves against some of the best competition in Texas and Oklahoma, all three boys enjoyed the caddying services of their dads after fathers day weekend.

Harris did the best as he shot 85, 73 and 83 for a combined score of 241 and a tie for 44th place. Price shot 88, 83 and 84 for a three day total of 255 and a tie for 63rd place. Walker was one stroke behind him as he shot 86, 86 and 84 for a combined total of 256 and a tie for 65th place.

