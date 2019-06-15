Bowie Library launches summer reading fun

Summer Reading for children ages 11 and under is underway at the Bowie Public Library.

Programs take places at 10 a.m. each Tuesday during June and July. The programs will be varied including making sun viewers, a mobile planetarium, build a crew exploration vehicle or marshmallow constellations, make moon phases out of cookies, aerospace education, Jedi training and a live animal program.

Teen summer reading is every Wednesday in June and July at 2 p.m. for ages 11-18.

Other monthly activities are: Magic the Gathering, 4-5:30 p.m. every Tuesday; gaming PS4, Nintendo Switch and PCs, 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday; Young Adult Book Club, 3:30-4:30 p.m. first Friday of every month; Adult Book Club, 12:30-1:30 p.m. last Friday of every month; and family game nights and gaming tourneys 6-8 p.m. on the last Friday of every month.