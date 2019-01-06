Bowie Police file multiple juveniles cases in vandalism

Multiple days of vandalism have created costly damage at the park pavilion restrooms. (Courtesy photo BPD)

Bowie Police have filed multiple cases with the juvenile court related to three complaints of vandalism at the Amon Carter Park Pavilion during the course of a week.

The separate incidents involving anywhere from three juveniles to as many as 15 being present when the destruction was reportedly done. Assistant Police Chief Kent Stagg has spent the last two weeks investigating the incidents and has finally completed the paperwork that will be sent to juvenile authorities.

There are two complaints for criminal mischief $100-$750, a Class B misdemeanor and one for criminal mischief $750-$2,500, Class A misdemeanor.

Vandalism is nothing new for this pavilion as it is a popular target for teens and other vandals who destroy city property. Similar problems occurred at the Second Monday restroom facilities in the park, This building is now locked and only open during trade days and special park events. Stagg says it is hard to say why this occurred across several days other than the teens trying to one-up each other. The incidents occurred between the afternoon and dusk. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.