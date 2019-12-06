Bowie Rink Hockey Club does well at regional tournament

The Bowie Rink Hockey Club participated in the south central regional tournament this past weekend in Decatur on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the relatively new status of the club that has been conducting practices only since October, three teams won their age divisions while others competed well.

The 16u, 10u and eight and under teams won their age groups division in the tournament. The other teams also did well as the 12 and under team finished second, the 20 and under team finished third and the senior team finished fifth.

Many of the teams were competing in only their second tournament, with the first being in March. The 16 and eight and under teams were competing in their first tournaments ever.

Led by Coaches Janae Jones and Norberto Gonzalez, seeing the kids improve and celebrate the fruits of their practice pay off was rewarding to see.

“Even from game to game I saw a great improvement in a lot of the players,” Jones said. “All of the players from 12 and under down to the eight and under team, besides my brother, has not played a full year yet.”

Rink hockey is different from inline hockey in more ways than just different skates.

Where as inline hockey is most similar to the popular ice hockey, rink hockey is played with a rubber ball and excessive contact like body checking is not allowed. Skill shines through more than physicality.

The next step would be nationals for many of these teams, but it would take a big money commitment from parents.

“I don’t know if we are going to be able to make it because the entry fees are due in maybe a week or so and it’s about $500 a team,” Jones said.

The $500 entry fee does not include the money for flights or a weeks worth of hotel fees in Spokane, WA. The national championships are scheduled for July 28 through Aug. 3. Jones said it will be up to the parents of the kids.

