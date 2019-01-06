Bowie Summer Rec opens on Monday

Bowie’s Summer Recreation Program begins June 3 and runs through June 28.

Youngsters ages 5-15 are invited to attend from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday. Cost is $2 per day or $25 for a Summer Rec pass.

Youngsters will play supervised games such as dodge ball or softball and enjoy other activities like arts and crafts, and of course swimming.

Permission forms are available at the city offices and must be presented the first day at the pool pavilion.

The Bowie City Pool opened this past Monday with a free splash day with more than 280 in attendance. The pool is open 1-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Daily cost is $3.

In Nocona, the Indian Swimmin’ Hole will open on June 3. Cost to swim is $4 a day.

The pool will be open 1-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. tHE Nocona Independent School District, which operates the pool.

There also are many new activities planned this summer at the Nocona pool.