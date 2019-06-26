Bowie Trustees move meeting to July 1

The regular meeting of the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees will be at 5:30 p.m. on July 1 in the administrative building.

Topics for the session span budget preparations to facility and transportation needs, along with any personnel considerations to be ready for the new year.

Outgoing Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pastusek will conduct the preliminary workshop following the passage of state school finance legislation; however, certified property values will not be available until the end of July when Pastusek’s successor, Ken Korbel takes over the job.

Action on any facility and transportation needs also will have impact on the budget and are listed as action topics. Scheduling of budget workshops, and the July and August meetings will be discussed.

Personnel considerations are listed for an executive session. New staff members also will be introduced at the start of the meeting.

Minutes, bills, campus and the financial reports round out the agenda.