Chair Affair enjoyed by large crowd, all chairs sold 06/19/2019 COUNTY LIFE 0 Guests looks at the chair groupings at The Chair Affair hosted by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce last Friday. It was an exciting night last Friday as the Bowie Chamber of Commerce presented “The Chair Affair.” During the evening a banner showing the new Bowie Knife signage was unfurled telling about the development of the knife project. TJay McEwen and Bryan Brown hold the sign, which was introduced by Mayor Gaylynn Burris. Mark Burris and Brad Sherman check out their bid located on the bid board during the Chair Affair. (News photos by Barbara Green)
