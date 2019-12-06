Chisholm Trail rodeo results

Nocona hosted its annual rodeo on Friday and Saturday at the Chisholm Trail Arena.

In the bareback event Hunter Ramsey won with an 81 score while Dakota Mendez came in second. In the barrel racing Alexia Neer finished first with a time of 16.463, less than .1 of a second faster than second place Timber Allenbrand.

In breakaway roping Jordan Fabrizio won with a time of 2.140 seconds, followed by Angie Green. In bull riding Jaron Sheehan won with a score of 90. Joao Henrigue finished second.

Calf roping saw Stephen McLauchlin win with a time of 9.140. Catfish Brown finished in second place. In ranch bronc riding Jesse Berrie and Thomas Moellering tied for first place with rides scored at 81. Second place Kater Kennedy finished only one point below them as he finished second.

In the saddle bronc event Parker Fleet won the event with a score of 81 while Clint Lindenfeld finished in second place. In steer wrestling Chance Howard’s first place time of 4.700 was almost three seconds faster than second place finishers Colton Brown and Cody Redden.

In team roping the duo of Cody Carter and Seth Jones won with a time of 4.640. It was just good enough to beat the second place team of Mike Bacon and Tyler Worley by .01 of a second.

