Chisholm Trail rodeo next week

The 67th Chisolm Trail rodeo in Nocona is scheduled for June 7-8, starting at 8 p.m. each night.

While entry dates to most of the events have passed, entry dates for mutton bustin’, junior barrel racing and double muggin’ is June 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the number 940-841-2044.

Mutton bustin’ will cost $20, junior barrel racing $40 and double muggin $100 to enter.

Tickets will cost $10 at the gate and $8 if paid for in advance. Kids six and under get in for free.