Clifford L. McCraw

July 28, 1936 – June 8, 2019

LAKE FOREST, CA- Clifford L. McCraw, 82, died on June 8, 2019 in Laguna Hills, CA.

Interment will be at 2:15 p.m. on June 18 at The Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery, 200 Mountain Creek Pkwy with full military honors.

He was a 20 year veteran, Major U.S. Marine Corp, VCV. McCraw was a Class of 1954 Bowie High School graduate as a four year football letterman. He graduated from Rice Institute and played football in the 1958 Cotton Bowl as right guard.

He is survived by his wife, Ann McCraw; two daughters, Diana Annett and husband, and Leanne Logwig and husband; son, Clifford L. McCraw III; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and sister, Mildred McCraw, Bowie.