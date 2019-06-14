County 4-Hers compete at State 4-H Roundup

Montague County 4-H youth were out representing their county the week of June 11-13 as they participated in multiple activities and competitions at the State 4-H Round Up in College Station.

This year included activities with LEAD Academy where they could participate in tours around campus, structured discussions on current concerns and other topics, multiple service projects, and hands-on learning activities.

With these activities the youth also competed in several qualifying competitions throughout the week.

The horse judging team of Karlee Brown, Paden Jarosz, Knolan Bower and Kincaid Johnson placed fourth in the halter team division.

Jarosz placed fourth in the halter individual division.

Bower represented Montague County very well during the hippology competition.

The horse educational presentation competition also had a Montague 4-H youth competing, with Jarosz placing sixth for his presentation on horse wraps.