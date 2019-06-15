County athletes take part in FCA All-Star games Thursday night

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes had its second area softball and baseball all-star game on Thursday night at Iowa Park.

Seven Montague County athletes who recently graduated took part in the games as a chance to put the jersey on one last time and represent their schools.

In the softball game, Bowie’s battery of Bailey Grant and Carrington Davis were on the red team while Nocona outfielder Gisel Hernandez was on the blue team.

Hernandez and the blue team were able to keep the red team’s bats at bay for most of the game and won easily 9-2. Hernandez drove in a run on a blooper over the second basemen to help get the win.

Grant pitched a little more than two innings for the red team and also one inning at first base.

Davis picked up one hit and got the luxury of running the bases, something she did not get to do playing for the Lady Rabbits too often. She scored the game’s final run and also filled in at first base for the first base when not playing catcher, a position she had little familiarity with.

The baseball game featured pitcher Payton Price and infielder Evan Kennedy from Bowie and outfielders Logan Barnes and Tyler Richards from Nocona. All four played on the blue team, which wound up being the losing side as the red team put together back-to-back seven run innings to win 14-2.

Price came in during the second seven run inning and put out the fire while pitching a scoreless inning afterwards. He later drove in one of the blue team’s only runs. Despite the one sided game, the boys relished getting to play high school baseball one last time.

To read the full story and see photos of all seven athletes, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.