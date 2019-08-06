Court to move ahead with subdivision rule updates

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on June 10 in regular session and to begin the process of adopting revised subdivision regulations.

During recent months the court has been working to update the subdivision rules, which were last revised in March 2010. Review of the rules began in December and the court was putting the final touches on the proposed draft last month.

Monday’s agenda includes a topic to consider receipt and approval of Taking Impact Assessment and is followed by the first reading of the proposed regulation of subdivision of land. Commissioner’s made changes in the spacing for water wells going to a three-acre, two-acre rule for water and septic within a subdivision. A separate set of rules has been offered for rental manufactured home rental communities. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.