Create a home-cooked cobbler

(Family Features) During the season for outdoor parties, reunions, picnics and delicious desserts, try bringing a new dish to the table with a recipe like this Apple-Cranberry Cobbler.
Find more recipes at Culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to make this delicious recipe!
Apple-Cranberry Cobbler
Recipe courtesy of Wilton
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 5 apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1/2-inch thick slices
- 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 container (10.2 ounces) refrigerated home-style biscuits, quartered
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons sparkling sugar
- Heat oven to 375 °F.
- Prepare pie pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- In large bowl, mix apple slices, cranberries, lemon juice and vanilla extract.
- In small bowl, whisk sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon. Stir into fruit mixture.
- Spoon mixture into prepared pan. Cover with foil. Bake on cookie sheet 40-45 minutes. Remove from oven.
- Toss biscuits in melted butter. Distribute cut biscuits over fruit.
- Sprinkle biscuits with sparkling sugar. Return to oven and bake 18-20 minutes. Remove from oven.
- Let cool 15 minutes before serving.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
Leave a Reply