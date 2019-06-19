Create a home-cooked cobbler

(Family Features) During the season for outdoor parties, reunions, picnics and delicious desserts, try bringing a new dish to the table with a recipe like this Apple-Cranberry Cobbler.

Apple-Cranberry Cobbler

Nonstick cooking spray

5 apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 container (10.2 ounces) refrigerated home-style biscuits, quartered

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons sparkling sugar

Heat oven to 375 °F. Prepare pie pan with nonstick cooking spray. In large bowl, mix apple slices, cranberries, lemon juice and vanilla extract. In small bowl, whisk sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon. Stir into fruit mixture. Spoon mixture into prepared pan. Cover with foil. Bake on cookie sheet 40-45 minutes. Remove from oven. Toss biscuits in melted butter. Distribute cut biscuits over fruit. Sprinkle biscuits with sparkling sugar. Return to oven and bake 18-20 minutes. Remove from oven. Let cool 15 minutes before serving.

