Creating a rainwater harvester is not complex

By: Upper Trinity Groundwater
Conservation
District, Jill Garcia
With almost 15 inches of rain within the last two months we’ve definitely experienced a wetter than average spring, but summer is now in full swing throughout Texas and that could mean drier times ahead.
With fresh groundwater in ever-increasing demand, a simple task homeowners and citizens can implement is rainwater harvesting.
Participating in rainwater harvesting can:
• Offset lowering aquifer water levels
• Lower water utility bills and
• Reduce polluted runoff
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Leave a Reply