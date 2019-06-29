Creating a rainwater harvester is not complex

By: Upper Trinity Groundwater

Conservation

District, Jill Garcia

With almost 15 inches of rain within the last two months we’ve definitely experienced a wetter than average spring, but summer is now in full swing throughout Texas and that could mean drier times ahead.

With fresh groundwater in ever-increasing demand, a simple task homeowners and citizens can implement is rainwater harvesting.

Participating in rainwater harvesting can:

• Offset lowering aquifer water levels

• Lower water utility bills and

• Reduce polluted runoff

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.