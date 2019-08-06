Creativity rules the Chair Affair

Creativity has skyrocketed for chairs submitted for the rejuvenated Chair Affair planned for 7 p.m. on June 14 at the Bowie Community Center.

Presented by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce this auction fundraiser has more than 50 chairs to be considered during the “semi-silent auction.” Tickets for the Chair Affair are $20 as guests enjoy heavy hors d ’oeuvres , cocktails and live entertainment. Each guest will receive one complimentary drink and there will be a cash bar.

Individuals and local businesses are donating chairs to be featured in the auction. Items displayed at the event will include new chairs purchased for indoor and outdoor use, repurposed chairs with a new twist on life and artistic chair creations sure to add interest to any space.

Some of the chairs showcase a business, while others are thematic. Kim Cantwell created a Bowie Jackrabbit chair that is sure to be popular, while the Montague County Cowboy Church created a brightly patterned chair with vintage cowgirl covering. Read the full story and see more of the chairs in your weekend Bowie News.