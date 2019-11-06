Doris Marie Southern

January 16, 1936 – June 6, 2019

MIDLAND – Doris Marie Southern, 83, died on June 6, 2019 in Midland, TX.

The family will received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on June 7 at McNett Funeral Home.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at McNett Funeral Home Chapel in Andrews.

Inurnment of cremated remains will be in the Andrews West Cemetery. Cremation was entrusted to McNett Funeral Home.

Southern was born on Jan. 16, 1936 in Montague County to Dewey Aubrey Dorman and Amy Leonilta Evans Dorman. She attended schools in Bowie and had taught Sunday School at the First Baptist Church in Bowie. She moved to Andrews in 1972 from Bowie. She had worked as a waitress for more than 23 years in Andrews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, W.F. Middleton; second husband, Lonnie Southern; her parents; two sons, Danny and Ronnie Middleton; sister, Patsy Damron and brother, Buster Dorman.

She is survived by her two daughters, Treva Southern, Andrews and Patty Orona , Odessa; one sister, Melba Gant, Longview; one brother, J.D. Dorman, Bowie; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.