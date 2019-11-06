Elizabeth A. Smith

June 15, 1962 – June 7, 2019

BONITA – Elizabeth A. Smith, 56, died on June 7, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

There was a graveside service on at 2 p.m. on June 10 at Center Point Cemetery, Montague County.

She was born on June 15, 1962 in Thishomingo, OK to Jack Holden and Letha Fae Warren Long. She was a homemaker and a member of Bonita Baptist Church. She married Robert Smith on June 17, 1984 at Plainview Baptist Church in Krum.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Smith, Bonita; daughter, Michelle Chappell, Burleson; brother, Lonnie J. Long, Englewood, FL and three grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to: autismspeaks.org.