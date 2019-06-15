Endangered chicks at state park

On June 1, researchers put leg bands on fuzzy Aplomado falcon chicks at Mustang Island State Park, where a pair of adult falcons occupy one of 67 artificial nest structures maintained along the Texas coast.

A few days later, on June 5, scientists banded the 500th Aplomado falcon in Texas. It’s all part of ongoing monitoring to maintain the success of a wildlife restoration effort begun decades ago.

The nonprofit Peregrine Fund, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began the Mustang Island project in 2012, when 15 Aplomado chicks were released there. Controlled burning and other work to restore native coastal prairie have been essential to pave the way for reintroduction.

The Mustang Island project is part of broader restoration work in Texas, in which 997 birds were released into the wild at 27 Texas sites, including many private ranches, from 1993 to 2013. This year researchers observed approximately 65 Aplomado falcons along the Texas coast, down from the 100 observed the year before due to losses Hurricane Harvey, but still dozens more than before restoration work began.

