FC Wichita Falls to play Amarillo

Football Club Wichita Falls, a member of the US Arena Pro Soccer League, will host its next home game on June 1 starting at 6 p.m. at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

The Falls Town Flyers will take on the Amarillo Bombers again this Saturday. Following a tough loss, the Flyers are more fueled than ever to beat the Bombers. To add to the excitement, the Rider soccer team and Old High soccer team will face off head-to-head in a fast-paced halftime scrimmage.

“Nearly half of our team is made up of graduates from Rider or Old High,” Coach Brandon Swartzendruber said. “These coaches have helped prepare high school athletes for future success on the field, whether in the collegiate world or professional world. We are excited to showcase their soccer programs and maybe some future Falls Town Flyers right here on the turf.”

This game’s theme night is summer blast and teacher appreciation. Fans will have the chance to win stay-cations, vacation packages and summer-fun family packs. Also, all educators will get in free with their school ID.

Additionally, the Falls Town Flyers also have partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls as the Non-Profit of the Night for the game. Fans can use the code “BGCWF” to purchase tickets, and 50 percent of the proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls.

