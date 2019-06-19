Flyers win in Odessa 13-8

The Falls Town Flyers, a member of the US Arena Pro Soccer League, traveled to Odessa over the weekend to take on the West Texas Rumbleweeds at Ector County Coliseum.

Led by their new Head Coach Robert Swann, the Flyers beat the Rumbleweeds 13-8 in an impressive game.

“The West Texas Rumbleweeds were certainly spurred on by their home fans and made the first half difficult for us to find a rhythm,” Swann said. “After a little self-evaluation at half time, we came out much better in the third quarter and put the game out of reach.”

Wichita Falls will next take on the Lubbock Renegades at 6 p.m. on June 29 at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

This game’s theme night is Super Hero Night. All active duty military, veterans, reserves, EMS, fire department, law enforcement, and first responders will receive a free ticket by presenting their badge at the box office. Also, any kids wearing a superhero costume gets in free.