Gold-Burg fills two top administrator jobs

Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees hired a new principal and new athletic director/head football coach during its meeting this week.

Along with the personnel action, the board received a legislative update on what the district might expect to see in connection with Senate Bill 2 on school finance.

The Bears lost two of their top administrators at the end of the school year as former Principal Kim Williams and her husband, Athletic Director Gordon, announced they were retiring.

Superintendent Roger Ellis said Thomas Flinchum was named the new principal, while Leonel Murguia was named the athletic director. Murguia’s wife, Carlynn, also was hired as a math teacher and basketball coach. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.