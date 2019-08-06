Gold-Burg hires new boys coach

Gold-Burg has found its head boy’s coach.

On Thursday the school board voted to hire Leonel Murguia to the position ahead of 10 applicants.

Murguia comes from Chillicothe where he spent last year as the boy’s coach. He also spent a few years at Vernon as a teacher.

Up until 2017, Murguia spent 14 years in the U.S Air Force and Army, an experience he hopes to bring to his athletes and the program in the best way possible.

“One of the biggest things the military put on me was discipline, consistency and fairness,” Murguia said. “I find that your athletic program turns into a well oiled machine when all of the coaches are on the same page. I am going to instill discipline in the student athletes that will prepare them not only for success in the classroom or on the field, but also in life.”

One of the things that attracted Murguia to the job was him noticing the Bears starting to trend upward. Even with win totals not being amazing, the competitive scores in most of the games showed Murguia that he will not be starting from square one.

“What mainly attracted was the tradition of continually improving,” Murguia said. “They always find themselves winning small battles and making personal gains. To me that says they are certainly on the right track.”

