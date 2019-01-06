Gold-Burg Trustees meet Monday

Trustees of the Gold-Burg Independent School District will meet at 7 p.m. on June 3 with hopes to fill several top staff vacancies.

Personnel topics dominate the agenda as the board accepts any resignations. The board will need to hire a principal and athletic director, following the retirement of Kim Williams and Gordon Williams at the end of the school year. Any teacher vacancies also will be considered for action. The board also will review, discuss and compile the superintendent evaluation for Roger Ellis.

Other agenda topics will include a legislative update in relation to the district budget and discussion of the staff salary pay scale for 2019-20.