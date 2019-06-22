Ad

Gold-Burg Trustees offer superintendent 2-year contract

Gold-Burg Independent School District Superintendent Roger Ellis was offered a two-year contract which he accepted following an executive session with the board Monday night.
Trustees recently conducted the annual evaluation of the superintendent. Monday night Ellis accepted a two-year contract starting July 1 through June 20, 2021 with a three percent salary increase. Read the full story in the weekend News.

