Highway 82 widening project hearings scheduled

A pair of public review and comment hearings on the proposed widening of U.S. Highway 82 from Henrietta to Nocona are planned for June 24 and 25, one in each of the cities.

This project would widen the two-lane federal highway to a divided, four-lane highway for about 27.4 miles between the two cities and would connect to the existing four-lanes of paving. The purpose of the project is to improve connectivity and increase mobility along U.S. 82 between the towns of Henrietta and Nocona, including Ringgold.

Henrietta will be the host for the first of two identical hearings to unveil the preliminary environmental assessment document.

This meeting will be on June 24 at the Holeman Center, 211 N. Clay Street in Henrietta. The public open house will be from 5 to 6 p.m. and the formal public hearing from 6 to 7 p.m.

Nocona will present the second hearing the next day on June 25 at the same times in the Veranda Inn Events Center, 1528 E. U.S. Highway 82.