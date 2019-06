Jackie D. Freeman

January 6, 1954 – June 3, 2019

ALVORD – Jackie D. Freeman 65, died on June 3, 2019 in Alvord, TX.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on June 7 in new Harp Cemetery in Forestburg with pastor chad word officiating.

Freeman was born on Jan. 6, 1954 to J.D. and Helen (Hunt) Freeman in Bowie.

He worked as a heavy machine operator for Montague County Pct. 1 for 23 years. He married Sharon Edwards on April 7, 1989 in Alvord.

He is preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Helen Freeman and daughter, Jamie Freeman.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Freeman; three sons, Jody, Caleb and Shawn Freeman, all of Alvord; one sister, Darla Keller, Aledo; and numerous nieces and nephews.