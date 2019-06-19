JBD parade deadline Wednesday

With Jim Bowie Days 2019 just a week away here are some reminders about events that require registration.

Wednesday by 5 p.m. is the deadline to enter the 2019 Jim Bowie Days Parade.

With the theme, “Space Cowboys,” Jim Bowie Days celebrates the upcoming 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20.

Prizes will be awarded to business, equestrian, youth or sports organization and civic or church organization. Some of the special guests for the parade will be the Ketch Weaver longhorns from the Fort Worth Stockyards and the Hardin Simmons Six White Horses Equestrian Team.

Floats are encouraged, but antique vehicles and tractors, kids on their decorated bicycles and cowboys and cowgirls on horseback are all welcome to take part.

There are no entry fees for the parade. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News. Also see sports-related entry information in the mid-week paper.