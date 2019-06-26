Jim Bowie Days 2019 kicks off

It’s rodeo time in Bowie as the 53rd annual Jim Bowie Days festivities are underway and continue through Saturday night.

The week opened with the annual bass tournament at Lake Amon G. Carter, followed by Added Money 4D Barrel Races on Monday and the first time of youth rodeo on Tuesday featuring speed events for barrels, poles and goat tying.

On Wednesday youth rodeo wraps up with timed events in breakaway roping, ribbon roping, tie-down roping and team roping.

Mutton bustin’ for youngsters six and under starts the youth rodeo each night at 6:30 p.m. There is a limit of 10 contestants each night with pre-registration on Monday. There is no charge at the gate to cheer on these future rodeo stars.

Thursday will be the first night of UPRA/TCRA sanctioned rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m. It will feature all the traditional rodeo events from bulls to team roping. Tickets are $8.

