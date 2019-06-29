Keeping your food safety during the outdoor holiday

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging everyone to be food safe as they cook out this Fourth of July to keep the celebration free from illness-causing bacteria.

“FSIS has a number of resources to help consumers prevent foodborne illnesses at home,” said Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety Mindy Brashears. “When gathering to celebrate our Independence Day, we urge Americans to follow our key food safety recommendations to keep their family and friends safe.”

Millions of Americans suffer from foodborne illness each year, resulting in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But with key food safety steps easily integrated into your cookout plans, hosts can provide everyone with a great time this Fourth of July.

