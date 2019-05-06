Lee Roy “Peanut” Kindsfather

May 21, 1943 – May 31, 2019

BOWIE – Lee Roy “Peanut” Kindsfather, 76, died on May 31, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.

There was a visitation from 7-8 p.m. on June 2 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on June 3 at Longbranch Cemetery in Montague County officiated by Minister Larry Matthews.

He was born on May 21, 1943 in Nocona to Walton and Willie Hudson Kindsfather. He worked in the oilfield most of his life and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Nocona. He married Shirley Kindsfather on Nov. 29, 1962 in Nocona.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Kindsfather.

He is survived by his sons, Carl Kindsfather, Nocona, Danny Kindsfather, Bowie and Stacy Kindsfather, Nocona; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren and three great grandbabies on the way.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children or the American Heart Association.