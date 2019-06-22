Local man on sheriff’s most wanted list arrested

Wallace Dobyns

A Bowie man who was posted on the Montague County Sheriff’s office “Most Wanted List,” since late February was arrested Wednesday night when a search warrant was executed at a residence northeast of Bowie.

Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the search warrant originated from information obtained on a traffic stop and additional information from Bowie Police Sergeant Bob Blackburn. Working with those details SO Investigator Sgt. Ethan Romine obtained the search warrant which was executed at 342 Meadowlark Lane late Wednesday night.

Officers believed Wallace Clark Dobyns, 51, was at the residence and had possibly been hiding out there for a while. Dobyns was arrested along with one other local man. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.