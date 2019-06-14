Margie Delphemia Skidmore

April 27, 1934 – June 8, 2019

BOWIE – Margie Delphemia Skidmore, 85, died on June 8, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service was at noon on June 12 in the Garden of Valor at Moores Memorial Garden in Arlington with Jim Michelle and Rex Hamilton officiating.

Skidmore was born April 27, 1934 in Jennings to Hubert and Sybil (Wilhite) Songer. On March 15, 1952 she married James Frank Skidmore in Minter.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Carl, Kenneth and Marion Songer; and sister, Joyce Merritt.

She is survived by her children, Donna Skidmore-Afnesko, Marcia Gerrity, Carla Hamilton and Kevin Skidmore; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Edwin Songer; sisters, Elaine Kennedy, Connie Dagley, Louise Michelle, Kathy Jarrett and Shelia Pitts; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.