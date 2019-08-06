MSU player earns award for academics

Lauren Lindgren completed an outstanding all-around year with her selection to the Google Cloud Academic All-America team announced Wednesday afternoon as selected by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America.

The junior from Denton earned third-team honors after carrying a 4.00 grade-point average as a special education major.

Lindgren’s excellence in the classroom is well respected on a campus. She was finalist for the two highest academic awards at MSU Texas in each of the last two years first as a Clark Scholar as a sophomore then for Hardin Scholar as a junior.

Lindgren is a two-time Lone Star Conference All-Academic Team pick and earned LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll status in each of her six semesters on campus.

She has been just as exceptional on the field twice gaining All-LSC mention for the Mustangs first as a second teamer in 2017, then as a third teamer this season.

Lindgren has started all 125 games in her three-year career, hitting .327 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs.

She is the only player in program history to record back-to-back seasons with a perfect fielding percentage, converting 170 consecutive chances in the outfield.

The season, she led the Mustangs hitting .336 with four doubles, a triple and five home runs while driving in 24.

Lindgren becomes the second student-athlete in program history to earn Academic All-America mention joining Lauren Craig, who garnered first-team honors in 2010.

The Google Cloud Academic All-America® Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. The teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada.

The Google Cloud Academic All-America® program separately recognizes baseball and softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Courtesy MSU Athletics