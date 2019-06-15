MSU Texas football ranked No.22 in preseason polls

Midwestern State University ran its streak of winning campaigns to 19 seasons finishing with an 8-2 mark last season narrowly missing out on a fourth consecutive postseason berth.

The long tradition of success has the Mustangs at No. 22 in the Street & Smith’s College Yearbook’s NCAA Division II preseason rankings released last week.

MSU Texas returns 44 letter winners including a total of 10 starters including six and four on defense while kicker Jaron Imbriani and punter Dylan Spears return to handle special teams duties.

Junior wide receiver Juwan Johnson headlines offensive returner after earning second-team All-America honors from the Hansen Football Gazette. The Lone Star Conference Receiver of the Year set a program single season record with 1,215 yards on 67 catches.

Johnson amassed 100 receiving yards in seven consecutive games and accounted for at least 90 yards in each of MSU Texas’ 10 games to rank eighth nationally in receiving yards.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. Story courtesy MSU Athletics.