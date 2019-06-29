Nearly 100 attend U.S. 82 widening hearing

By BARBARA GREEN

Almost 100 people attended Tuesday’s Texas Department of Transportation public hearing on the planned widening of U.S. Highway 82 between Nocona and Henrietta.

This was the second of a pair of hearing this week with one in Henrietta the night before. There were a total of 95 citizens who attended in Nocona with 77 in Henrietta.

TxDOT staff including project engineers and planners were in attendance to answer questions during the open house. Large maps outlining the 27.4 miles between the two cities were laid out on tables and showed the planned path for the expansion to four lanes from the present two lanes.

Citizens found their property in question and poured over how it may be impacted. According to the TxDOT study the proposed project would displace three residences, three vacant structures, and one commercial structure. Relocation assistance would be available for displaced persons and businesses. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.