Nocona hires softball coach

Nocona has hired a softball coach as Corey Vaughn who started on June 10.

Vaughn comes to Nocona from Hillsboro. Not only did he coach there the past four years, but before served as a police officer in the area and also graduated from there in 2002.

He spent four years in the Navy right after high school before working in a county jail while getting his associate degree online at Hill College. He then went on to receive his bachelor degree at Tarleton Univerisity online in criminal justice administration. After that he went to the police academy in 2011 and became a police officer in 2012.

Athletic Director Rick Weaver is excited about the addition of Vaughn for Nocona.

“I think he will bring a lot of energy to the softball program,” Weaver said. “This will be his first head coaching job and he is ready to run his own program. He is very disciplined and detailed. He has a good plan on how he will run a successful program and preaches fundamentals. We are excited to have him on staff.”

Vaughn also will serve as the new offensive coordinator in football and an assistant boy’s basketball coach as well.

The opportunity to be a head coach was the main draw for Vaughn in applying for the job. While he has never coached girl’s or softball before outside of some private softball lessons, Vaughn knows the fundamentals of building up a program is consistent no matter the sport.

“We’re going to compete at a high level and it’s going to be very intense,” Vaughn said. “I’m a very intense person when it comes to coaching, but when it’s all said and done, I love each and every one of these kids.”

