Nominate for June’s Yard of the Month

It’s time to submit your nominations for the June Bowie News Yard of the Month.

Sponsored by your Bowie News, the contest winner will get a sign placed in their yard honoring it as Yard of the Month and a photo in The Bowie News.

Deadline to submit a nomination of the June Yard of the Month is June 21. The yard contest will continue through July.

Call the News office at 872-2247 to give a nomination or email to: editor@bowienewsonline.com. If you email follow-up with a phone call to make sure it arrives. Please include name of nominee, address and contact information for the nominee. The winner will be announced in the June 29 edition.

Nominations for Yard of the Month will be taken each month through an announced deadline date. Judges will then visit these yards with the winners named in The Bowie News edition closest to the end of the month.