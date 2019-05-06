Remember D-Day this week

June 6, 2019 marks the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. Across the world there will be commemorative events to honor those who served in what has been called “The Greatest Generation.” Many of the WWII veterans are now in their 90s and being lost every day. There is anticipation this may be the final hurrah for these veterans to remember the day that ended the war. This week take time to remember these veterans and imagine the world if soldiers from all the allied countries had not taken on this monumental task putting their lives on the line for their country.

The landing on Normandy. (World War II Museum photo)

According to history.com, during World War II (1939-1945), the Battle of Normandy, which lasted from June 1944 to August 1944, resulted in the Allied liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany’s control. Codenamed Operation Overlord, the battle began on June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day, when some 156,000 American, British and Canadian forces landed on five beaches along a 50-mile stretch of the heavily fortified coast of France’s Normandy region. The invasion was one of the largest amphibious military assaults in history and required extensive planning. Prior to D-Day, the Allies conducted a large-scale deception campaign designed to mislead the Germans about the intended invasion target. By late August 1944, all of northern France had been liberated, and by the following spring, the Allies had defeated the Germans. The Normandy landings have been called the beginning of the end of the war in Europe. Visit history.com for timelines and further information on the invasion and its results.