Richard Charles Schroder

September 7, 1937 – June 6, 2019

BRIDGEPORT – Richard Charles Schroder, 81, passed away on June 6, June 2019 in Decatur, TX.

A rosary service will be at 7 p.m. on June 21 at Saint John the Baptizer Catholic Church in Bridgeport.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on June 22 at the Saint John the Baptizer Catholic Church with Father Reehan officiating.

An inurnment will follow at East Bridgeport Cemetery.

Richard was born on Sept. 7, 1937 in Covington, KY to Charles and Elizabeth (Huseman) Schroder. He graduated from Jesuit High School in Tampa, FL. Richard worked for Purolator Oil Product as a national sales manager for 30 years. He married Carolyn Witham on Aug. 15, 1980 in Arlington.

Richard enjoyed fishing with his boys and building model train sets. He was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the Saint John the Baptizer Catholic Church in Bridgeport.

He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Paige Nicole Witham and aunt, Catherine Cason.

Richard is survived by his wife, Carolyn Schroder; sons, Roger Witham and wife Debbie, and Michael Witham, all of Alvord; grandchildren, Brianna Cole and husband Nick, Sunset, and Hailey Purifoy, North Richland Hills; great grandchildren, Lilah Cole and Stetson Purifoy; niece, Detrik Barrett and husband Alex, Euless, and their son, Greyson Barrett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire memorials can be made in honor of Richard to Feed the Wise Kids, care of Saint John Catholic Church at 1801 Irvine St. Bridgeport, TX 76426.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

Paid publication

1418 Hwy 59N. Bowie, TX | 940-872-2247