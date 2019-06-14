Robert Calvin Donald Jr.

January 13, 1940 – June 11, 2019

SUNSET – Robert Calvin Donald Jr., 79, passed away on June 11, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 16 at The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on June 17 at the First Presbyterian Church in Bowie with Pastor Joe Gambill officiating.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Robert was born on Jan. 13, 1940 in Sunset. He was the only child of his parents Robert Calvin Donald Sr. and Estelle Catlin Donald. He attended the Sunset school until the eighth grade at which point all students moved to Bowie High School, where he graduated in 1958.

He grew up taking care of cows and horses on the Donald ranch. He met his wife of 56 years at Bowie School, Mary Nell Kirby Donald, they were married on January 28th, 1961 in Bowie. He attended Texas A&M University from 1958 until 1962, graduating with a degree in electrical engineering. They had their first child, James Larry Donald on Oct. 11, 1962 in Houston.

His first job in Houston was working for Haliburton. That company was purchased by Texas Instruments a couple of years later and in 1967 he was transferred to TI in Dallas. His second son was born on April 21, 1968, Robert William Donald. He worked on equipment that would detect oil at the bottom of the ocean and traveled to several countries to test out the equipment, including Honduras, Singapore and Africa where he would be on large freighters for weeks at a time testing the equipment. His hobbies consisted of sailing and ham radios.

The family lived in Richardson until 1978, upon his father’s passing, he decided to manage the Donald Ranch and moved back to Sunset. During that time, he held jobs at Poco Graphite in Decatur as well as Moore Supply Co. in Denton, but his next big career change was getting his teaching certificate and teaching at the school in Forestburg, specializing in math and computer science for grades six through 12. He retired from teaching in the early 2000s and focused on his cattle raising activities until his passing.

He and his wife attended the First Presbyterian Church of Bowie since 1978 and his wife passed in February of 2017.

He is survived by his eldest son, Larry and wife Lori, in Decatur, son, Bill in Bangkok, Thailand; grandchildren, Karl and wife Sarah, Decatur, and Cassie and husband Shaun; and great grandchild, Evan, Sasche, Kelsea and husband Lance, Ashlyn and Autumn, Decatur and James, Decatur; and cousins James, Laura, Karen and William Catlin.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59N., Bowie | 940-872-9993