Samuel “Sam” Harrell Winkler

November 23, 1930 – June 13, 2019

BOWIE – Samuel “Sam” Harrell Winkler, 88, passed away on June 13, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on June 15 at Bellevue Cemetery with David Hall officiating.

Sam was born on Nov. 23, 1930 in Estelline to Samuel and Edna (Gilbert) Winkler. He graduated from Estelline High School, then went on to serve his country in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954, during the Korean War as a gunner’s mate.

Sam married Cara Sue Latham on June 5, 1955 in Estelline. He had a life long career working for El Paso Natural Gas for 30 years. He enjoyed carpentry and woodworking. Sam was a devoted husband and father, an all around family man. He was a member of the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Frank Winkler and grandson, Zac Webb.

Sam is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cara Sue Winkler, Bowie; children, Cindy Webb and husband Danny, Springtown, and Tim Winkler and wife Elfida, Hobbs, NM; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and two nieces.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

