Sculpture exhibit coming to city

Central Baptist Church of Bowie, 710 W., will be having a Griggs Sculpting presentation at 10:45 a.m. on June 30.

Jake Griggs is a professional sculptor from Texas. He specializes in unique, creative, life-like sculptures.

Griggs earnestly desires to express God’s divine nature in all of his work with a passion to bless and encourage the world with art. You can expect his work to be the highest caliber of fine art and craftsmanship. Grigg’s inspiration comes from his faith. He believes that art should have a message of hope and life.

For more information call 940-872-2704. Everyone is welcome to attend.