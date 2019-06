Bowie Intermediate School’s Team Rabbits, the fourth and fifth grade gifted and talented students traveled to Massachusetts this week to take part in the 45th annual Future Problem Solvers International Conference. Their crayon up-cycle project won at the state level and earned them an invitation to the conference. The team wore their American Hats as they took part in the opening ceremonies. The team will make a presentation on their project. (Courtesy photos)

Team Rabbits are dressed up for the opening ceremony as they represent Texas complete with their custom American Hats.