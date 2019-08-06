Traditions fill Father’s Day festivities

Father’s Day is a day many families look forward to. Though its history might not go back as far as many religious or government-designated holidays, Father’s Day is rife with tradition in many households.

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June in both the United States and Canada and also in the United Kingdom.

While Father’s Day might trace its origins to the United States, the holiday is celebrated across the globe, including in Argentina, Greece, India, Singapore, and New Zealand. Read the full story on Father’s Day and see special ads for the perfect gift all in the weekend Bowie News.